Fan invades Euro 2020 match holding rainbow flag ahead of Germany-Hungary start

During Hungary’s national anthem prior to their game against Germany at Euro 2020 on Wednesday in Munich, a fan made his way onto the field and was holding up a rainbow flag.

Before being tackled by security, German fans greeted him with loud cheers.

The incident appeared to be a response to UEFA’s decision to decline the Munich city council’s application to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors as a protest against what it called Hungary’s "homophobic and transphobic legislation."

UEFA claims that it turned down the request because of its political context as a criticism of Hungary.

The city referred to a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that made it harder for youths under the age of 18 to access LGBT information by making it illegal to share.

Drag queen Zoey Rachel Pride said she was outside the stadium to demonstrate human rights.

"Human rights are for all people, regardless of whether you are homosexual, bisexual, transsexual or anything else," Pride told the AP.

"There are gays, lesbians, bi, trans, inter, queer and so on and so forth. And that’s why we always have to stand up for our rights. That’s why I’m here today to stand up for our rights, for the people in Hungary who can’t lead a life as well as we can."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.