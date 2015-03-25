Stosur moves on in Osaka

Osaka, Japan (SportsNetwork.com) - Third-seed Samantha Stosur defeated Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round at the 2013 HP Japan Women's Open.

Stosur cruised through Bencic in just 69 minutes, firing off five aces and taking all five break points.

Fifth-seeded Canadian Eugenie Bouchard made quick work of Thailand's Luksika Kumhum, setting her down in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Japan's Kurumi Nara was also a second-round winner, downing eighth-seeded Monica Puig 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Barbora Zahlavova Strycova took the final two sets to oust American lucky loser Vania King, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to round of the second-round winners.