Stop if you've heard this before: Dwayne Haskins is lazy

Absent the purple drank and house foreclosure, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ pro career looks a lot like former Raiders signal-caller JaMarcus Russell’s playing days. And that’s not a good thing. Haskins, Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback, seems destined to join Russell on the unemployment line after Steelers coaches referred to the third-year pro as "lazy."

Early Monday morning, NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Haskins, who was elevated to the number two quarterback on Sunday with Ben Roethlisberger missing the game because of Covid, spent pregame warmups "throwing lousy passes and checking his phone." That pregame approach certainly aligns more with Russell than it does quarterbacks Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones, both of who joined Haskins as first-round selections in the 2019 draft.

The 24-year old Haskins’ lackadaisical approach had Steelers coaches in disbelief. "Look at that! How ridiculous is that? That’s just lazy," remarked the coaching staff, per Kinkhabwala.

Haskins spent less than two full seasons in Washington after being drafted 15th overall. He was released last December, one day after struggling as the starter in a losing effort against Carolina. His brief time in the nation’s capital was filled with shaky decisions on and off the field. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns (14 to 12), was often late to meetings, was photographed maskless at a strip club during the NFL’s strictest period of Covid protocols and had his captaincy removed.

Pittsburgh took a gamble on the quarterback last winter, signing Haskins to a one-year deal. Months after signing with the Steelers, Haskins had his tooth knocked out by his wife amid a domestic altercation in Vegas. He Is yet to appear in a game and has spent all but one weekend as the Steelers’ third quarterback.

After being selected with the top pick in the 2007 draft, Russell spent three seasons in the NFL. Coincidentally, 2021 is Haskins’ third pro season and like Russell, he might not get a fourth.