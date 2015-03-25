Stony Brook signs three JUCO transfers

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore announced the signing of three mid-year transfers - quarterback Conor Bednarski, safety Zedrick Gardner and running back James Kenner - on Wednesday.

All three players will enroll at Stony Brook in the spring semester and have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Bednarski, from South Pasadena, Calif., earned second- team All-Southern Conference honors for Fullerton College after passing for a league-best 2,453 yards and 25 touchdowns this past season.

Gardner, from Miami, led ASA College with four interceptions en route to second-team All-Northeast Football Conference honors. The 6-3, 210-pounder also tallied 33 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Kenner, from Willingboro, N.J., was a teammate with Gardner at ASA. The 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed for 676 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

Stony Brook had a 10-3 record this past season, earning a share of the Big South Conference title and reaching the FCS playoff second round. The Seawolves will join CAA Football next season.