Stick leads North Dakota St. in 59-7 rout over W. Illinois

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Easton Stick threw four touchdown passes and North Dakota State routed Western Illinois 59-7 on Saturday night.

North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley) has won three-straight games and moves into a tie with Illinois State (7-2, 5-1) atop the conference standings.

Stick was 12 of 20 for 197 yards with scoring throws to four different receivers. Lance Dunn ran for two touchdowns and King Frazier ran for another. Pierre Gee-Tucker had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Bison.

Trenton Norvell was 16 of 30 for 172 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Lance Lenoir late in the third quarter for Western Illinois (4-5, 3-3), which has lost three-straight games. The Leathernecks were held to 205 yards of offense and had just nine first downs, two in the first half.