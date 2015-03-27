Steve Zakuani scores 2 11 minutes apart in Seattle's 2-1 win over Colorado

Steve Zakuani twice in the first half and the Seattle Sounders FC won for the first time at home since June 5, 2-1 over the Colorado Rapids on Sunday night.

In the eighth minute, Zakuani gathered a deflected ball inside the penalty area and shot it between two defenders. The ball hit the near post then caromed off the body of keeper Matt Pickens then into the goal.

Colorado equalized less than a minute later, when Omar Cummings scored on a left-footed blast high over goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

Zakuani put Seattle back up in the 19th. Fredy Montero found Sanna Nyassi streaking down the right side and led him with a pass. Nyassi closed in and found Zakuani with a hard pass in the middle of the goal mouth.

Montero has contributed a goal or an assist in seven straight games. The Sounders are a point behind Colorado, which is tied for fifth in the Western Conference with 23 points.

It was the MLS debut for Sounders forward Blaise Nkufo, who joined the team July 15. He started and played 70 minutes.

Colorado's best chance second-half chance came in the 62nd minute when Jamie Smith side-footed a shot toward the net, but Keller got a hand on it with a dive to his left for the save.