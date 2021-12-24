Steve Kerr’s not thrilled about Christmas Day game: ‘Doesn’t seem right’

Playing on Christmas Day generally means you’re in the driver’s seat as an NBA contender. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recognizes that, but also wouldn’t mind sitting in neutral, at least until after the holiday.

Specifically, Kerr would rather be parked at home on Christmas, rather than hitting the road.

"It is an honor to play on Christmas — it’s a showcase and everybody’s watching — but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row," Kerr told media members Thursday.

Saturday’s game in Phoenix will be the second consecutive year in which the Warriors have spent their Christmas away from their own trees and stockings. "Generally I like playing on Christmas. It’s exciting," added Kerr. "I love playing at home on Christmas. That way you can still have a good family day Christmas morning with the kids and then go to the arena later. It’s tough being on the road for Christmas, but it’s part of being in the NBA."

Kerr continued, even jokingly proposing a change to the league’s rules: "It is an honor to play on Christmas — it’s a showcase and everybody’s watching — but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row. Just making that clear. Because last year we were in Milwaukee and this year we’ll be in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem right."

Though Golden State will be road Warriors for a second straight season, this is actually the eighth-consecutive season they’ll be on the hardwood for Christmas.

"…I’m confident that next year we will be at home for Christmas. Or we will all protest and not show up," Kerr joked.

FanDuel Sportsbook is of the opinion that Golden State’s Saturday won’t be very merry or bright. They have the Warriors listed as six-point underdogs to the hosting Suns.