Golden State Warriors
Published

Steve Kerr’s not thrilled about Christmas Day game: ‘Doesn’t seem right’

The Warriors have been really good this season

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Playing on Christmas Day generally means you’re in the driver’s seat as an NBA contender. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recognizes that, but also wouldn’t mind sitting in neutral, at least until after the holiday.

Specifically, Kerr would rather be parked at home on Christmas, rather than hitting the road.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"It is an honor to play on Christmas — it’s a showcase and everybody’s watching — but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row," Kerr told media members Thursday.

Saturday’s game in Phoenix will be the second consecutive year in which the Warriors have spent their Christmas away from their own trees and stockings. "Generally I like playing on Christmas. It’s exciting," added Kerr. "I love playing at home on Christmas. That way you can still have a good family day Christmas morning with the kids and then go to the arena later. It’s tough being on the road for Christmas, but it’s part of being in the NBA."

CURRY SCORES 46, WARRIORS HOLD OFF PESKY GRIZZLIES 113-104

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Kerr continued, even jokingly proposing a change to the league’s rules: "It is an honor to play on Christmas — it’s a showcase and everybody’s watching — but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row. Just making that clear. Because last year we were in Milwaukee and this year we’ll be in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem right."

Though Golden State will be road Warriors for a second straight season, this is actually the eighth-consecutive season they’ll be on the hardwood for Christmas.

"…I’m confident that next year we will be at home for Christmas. Or we will all protest and not show up," Kerr joked.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr signals to players during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr signals to players during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

FanDuel Sportsbook is of the opinion that Golden State’s Saturday won’t be very merry or bright. They have the Warriors listed as six-point underdogs to the hosting Suns.