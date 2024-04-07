Stephen Strasburg retires from MLB after spending entire career with Nationals

Stephen Strasburg, a World Series champion pitcher for the Washington Nationals whose last few seasons in baseball were marred by injuries, announced his retirement on Sunday.

MLB officially listed Strasburg’s retirement on Saturday.

"As a young kid, all I dreamt about was winning a World Series. Thanks to the many coaches, teammates and medical staff, my boyhood dream came true in 2019," Strasburg said. "Despite this being a personal goal of mine. I’ve come to realize how truly important and special that moment was for so many fans in the DMW. Your unwavering support through the ups and downs will always mean the world to me.

"I’d also like to thank the late Ted Lerner and family for giving me the chance to wear the curly ‘W’ all these years. Although I will always wish there were more games to be pitched. I find comfort knowing I left it all out there for the only team I’ve known. My family and I are truly fortunate and blessed to have experienced this baseball journey in the Nation’s Capitol."

The Nationals selected Strasburg No. 1 overall out of San Diego State. He burst onto the scene in 2010, striking out 92 batters in 12 games and posting a 2.91 ERA. But he missed most of 2011 recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent at the end of 2010.

He helped the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019. He struck out 14 Houston Astros batters and recorded a 2.51 ERA in two starts. He was named World Series MVP.

In 2020, Strasburg made two starts in the shortened season but suffered from nerve issues in his hand. Injuries again kept him off the mound for a majority of the end of his career.

He finished with 1,723 strikeouts and a 3.24 career ERA. He was a three-time All-Star.

"On behalf of the Lerner-Cohen-Tanenbaum family, I’d like to thank Stephen for all he’s done for the Washington Nationals," Nationals principal owner Mark D. Lerner said. "It was a privilege to watch him grow as a player and a person throughout his illustrious career.

"He gave us so many memories that will live in our hearts forever. No one can dispute the indelible impact he had on our organization. He put us on the map as World Champions and changed the face of our franchise. Thank you, Stephen – for everything – and congratulations on a tremendous career."

Mike Rizzo, the team’s GM and president of baseball operations, added: "I’d like to congratulate Stephen on an incredible career. From his Major League debut in 2010 through leading us to a title as the World Series MVP in 2019, the impact he’s had on our ball club is undeniable.

"He will go down as one of the best players in Washington Nationals history, and it was my honor to be part of that journey. We’re thankful for all he’s done for our organization and wish him and his family the absolute best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.