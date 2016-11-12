Stephen Jones thinks Tony Romo would accept being backup QB

Stephen Jones has been credited with talking his dad Jerry Jones out of some bad decisions. Is he at it again?

Stephen, the Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president, weighed in on the team's quarterback controversy Friday, saying he thinks Tony Romo would accept being the backup now that his rehab is complete.

"Tony's a competitor and obviously all competitors want to be the very best they can be, they want to play, they want to start," Stephen Jones told 103.5 The Fan. "Any athlete who's played a sport they want to contribute and certainly he does. At the same time Tony's the consummate team player and I think if it meant, as part of the process with Tony, going into games as a backup, then I don't want to speak for him, but my guess would be that he would."

Romo has been sidelined all season after fracturing a bone in his back in the preseason. Rookie Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 7-1 start. While Jerry Jones initially said Romo would be the starting QB when he returned, the owner has since backed off that position. But plenty of observers believe Jerry will return the job to Romo as soon as Prescott slips up -- €” maybe as soon as next week if the Cowboys lose Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Romo was a full participant in practice this week, and while Stephen Jones said he looked like "like the Tony Romo of old", he isn't expected to be active Sunday. However, he's reportedly healthy enough to play when coach Jason Garrett -- or Jerry Jones -- is ready to put him back in.

Romo has been the Cowboys' starting QB for the past 10 years, going 78-49 but reaching the playoffs just four times, going 2-4.