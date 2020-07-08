Stephen Jackson says 'I love Jews,' praises Louis Farrakhan while explaining DeSean Jackson defense

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player who was among those who led the protests against Minneapolis police in the wake of George Floyd’s death, attempted to clarify his defense of DeSean Jackson after the NFL player came under fire for anti-Semitic posts on his social media.

In an Instagram Live conversation on Wednesday, Stephen Jackson explained he was madder at the Philadelphia Eagles over how the team allegedly handled the situation while also praising preacher Louis Farrakhan, who has faced controversy for decades over remarks widely seen as anti-Semitic, and leaning into the conspiracy theory that Jewish people “own all the banks.”

Twitter user Gifdsports captured parts of the conversation and posted them on their account.

Stephen Jackson said: “Well, I do have love for all and I didn’t support the post as far as Hitler. I don’t support Hitler. I don’t know nothing about Hitler and I could give a f—k about Hitler. All I know is that he was a cruel guy. I don’t stand for that and I don’t support it. My whole reason for supporting D-Jax was before I got on Instagram he called me on the phone and told me that they were threatening to fire him but they didn’t do that to [former Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper]. And I’m like you right you shouldn’t have to apologize if they didn’t make him apologize. And that was my whole thing. I don’t hate Jews. I don’t support Hitler. But they are wrong for how they’re handling D-Jax because Cooper said the N-word publicly at a concert. They slapped him on the wrist and he got a contract extension. Never talked about being fired. But they want to fire D-Jax. And see a lot of people tried to deflect that I called the owner out on how he handled the black man and the white man and tried to deflect to make it seem like I hated Jews and I was supporting Hitler. Today, I’m saying to you Brian, f—k Hitler. I love Jews. And I love everybody. And I stand on love for all who have love for all.”

Stephen Jackson went on to say he was a fan of Farrakhan:

“I’m a fan of minister Farrakhan because nobody loves black people more than him and that’s just facts. I’m my own man. I believe what I want to believe and I love everybody else. But I love the minister. … He’s teaching me how to be a leader. He’s teaching me more about my people and how to do what’s right. And that’s what it is. Just because you don’t like somebody don’t mean I’m gonna like him. The world don’t work like that and that’s the problem. Ya’ll wanna push your issues, ya’ll wanna push your beliefs, ya’ll wanna push your s—t on people because ya’ll feel this way. I’m my own person. I do what I wanna do. I know how to love the minister and love Jewish people too. I know how to love the minister and love white people too. This is a new day, bruh. Ya’ll don’t get it. And ya’ll might never understand me. It’s cool. I’m 42 years old. I ain’t begged ya’ll to understand me for 42 years … on god. I love minister Farrakhan and ain’t nobody is going to change that. Nobody.”

Jackson was then receiving push back over allegedly insinuating that Jews were trying to divide the Black community. He also bit into the conspiracy theory that the Rothschilds control “all the banks.”

Stephen Jackson’s latest comments came a day after he defended the Eagles player.

“I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate people, educate himself, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. He don’t hate nobody but he’s speaking the truth of what he knows and trying to educate others. But y’all don’t want him to educate ourselves,” Stephen Jackson said in a video that has since-been deleted.

Stephen Jackson continued: “If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all don’t know nothing about it. If they’re killing us — police killing us — and treating us like s—t, racism at an all-time high, but none of y’all NFL owners spoke up on that. None of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver say the word n----r publicly, and they gave him an extension. I play for the Big 3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated. Philadelphia, y’all need to repost this.”

The receiver Stephen Jackson was referring to Riley Cooper, who was caught on camera saying the N-word in 2013. He received a five-year extension during the 2014 offseason but was later released in 2016.

DeSean Jackson apologized twice on Tuesday for highlighting quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and praising Farrakhan. He has not commented on Stephen Jackson’s remarks.