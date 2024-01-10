Stephen A Smith takes feud with Jason Whitlock to new level in expletive-filled rant

Stephen A. Smith has danced around the subject, but he no longer held back regarding his feud with fellow sports personality, Jason Whitlock, on his latest "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast.

It got to the point where Smith called Whitlock, who claimed the former wrote lies in his "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes," the "worst human being any of you will ever meet."

"Jason Whitlock, I said that name," Smith prefaced his rant. "It’s not a name I’ve uttered. I normally don’t do that, but it’s necessary to do now. I’ve had enough of that fat bastard, that piece of s---. And I want to make sure that before I go to break, I want anyone out there who watches me, anyone out there who knows me. Anyone out there, no matter what you think of me, I want you to remember I never talk about him. I never talk about my colleagues. I don’t do that. This is a first. But it’s necessary."

Smith added that he called a bunch of people, including his pastor, higher-ups at ESPN, and his family to let them know what he was going to say.

Then, he went off on Whitlock, mentioning an article that was written in Deadspin that led to an apology.

WARNING: Video below has explicit language.

"Did you tell them that once the same article in Deadspin came out, weeks later you wrote a lengthy apology to me in an email?" Smith said. "Begging me to forgive you? Pointing out how you were betrayed by this particular writer, so you know how I must feel that you betrayed me. Did you tell the folks that, you b---h. Did you tell ‘em, you fat piece of s---. Did you tell them that?"

Smith continued, saying that Whitlock was worse than a white supremacist. He also noted that there is a stipulation in his contract that he will not work with Whitlock.

For background, Whitlock has been critical of Smith on many occasions, including one on his own show, "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," on Blaze Podcast Network.

He also claims that Smith was "installed" as a top sports personality.

"It’s comical how little he actually knows about sports, but someone installed him as the No. 1 voice of sports," Whitlock said on his show. "That’s what Katt Williams is talking about. Kevin Hart is an OK comedian. Someone installed him as the face of comedy, and gave him a deal and put things in place for him to have all the success because they can control Kevin Hart. That’s what happened to Stephen A. Smith. If you go read Straight Shooter, you can see it everywhere."

"If you go read his memoir and listen to the stories he tells about getting a "basketball" scholarship to Winston-Salem State, it’s so mind-blowingly preposterous, and stupid, and fabricated."

Smith said his piece, and it appears to be the last time he will bring it up.

"Don’t ever call me about him again," he said. "I’m a very forgiving person – not with him. …I hate this bastard far more than a little bit. He is the worst human being any of you will ever meet. You get within a mile of his presence, wrap your arms around yourself to protect your soul. He is Cain. He is a devil. The worst. That’s all I have to say."

After Smith came out with this, Whitlock took to social media for his retorts.

"I knew Stephen A was limited. I didn't know he was this limited. I'm starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal.

"SAS just made a fool of himself," he said in another tweet to New York Post writer Andrew Marchand. "We've never seen anyone at a major media company react this unprofessionally to a review of their work or just act this publicly unprofessional. And this is your takeaway? Your expectations for SAS are so low that this is your takeaway? Get off your knees for your ESPN sources."