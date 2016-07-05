Steph Curry text message may have helped sway Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' pitch to Kevin Durant continued even after the conclusion of their two-hour-plus meeting this past Friday in the Hamptons.

During the meeting, a contingent of Warriors including Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Iguodala and Steve Kerr impressed upon Durant that they were all about winning championships and unselfishness.

Would Steph Curry mind if Durant, winner of the 2014 NBA MVP award, sandwiched Curry's back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016? According to The Undefeated's Mark Spears, Curry answered that in a post-meeting text message he sent to Durant:



According to a person who saw the text messages, Curry told Durant in a text message that he could care less about who is the face of the franchise, who gets the most recognition or who sells the most shoes (Curry is with Under Armor, Durant with Nike). The two-time NBA MVP also told Durant that if Durant won the MVP award again he would be in the front row of the press conference clapping for him. In closing, Curry's message to Durant was that all he truly cared about was winning championships and he'd like to do that as his teammate.

Obviously the pitch resonated with Durant who signed a two-year, $54 million pact with Golden State.

They can take turns as "face of the franchise." That's a nice problem to have.

