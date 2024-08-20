Steph Curry, Kevin Durant drug tested after Olympic gold medal win, Anthony Edwards says

The U.S. men's basketball team may have looked a little too dominant at the Paris Olympics.

After defeating host country France 98-87 in the gold medal game Aug. 10 to cap off a dominant run in Paris, multiple players had to take a drug test before they could even celebrate, according to 23-year-old guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards said during an appearance on Durant's podcast, "The Boardroom," at Fanatics Fest, that he, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all had to take a drug test right after the game before they could even celebrate the win.

"After the gold medal — I'm not gonna lie — me and him [gestures to Durant] had a — what do they call it? — a drug test," Edwards said. "We couldn't even celebrate in the locker room because me, him and Steph had to take like a drug test or something."

Edwards even said Curry was supposed to be drug tested after the team's 95-91 semifinal win over Serbia, in which it came back from a 17-point deficit.

"He supposed to have got one after the first Serbia game," Edwards said.

Curry clinched victory against France in a competitive final quarter, in which he hit four 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game. He finished the game with 24 points, all on 3-point shots. Against Serbia in the semifinal, he had 36 points to lead a U.S. comeback.

Meanwhile, Durant had 15 points with four rebounds while Edwards had just eight points with one rebound in the gold medal game against France.

It marked the fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USA in men’s basketball and its eighth in the last nine Olympics.

Random drug testing for athletes is common in the NBA and other major professional sports leagues like the NFL and MLB. It is especially common after abnormally good performances, like those put up by Curry in Paris.

FIBA, the governing body of world basketball, makes a distinction between in-competition testing, a period that begins at 11:59 p.m. the day before an event through the end of the event, including sample collection and out-of-competition testing, or all tests that are not in-competition.

It wasn't the only concerning moment for Curry in Paris. Curry’s wife Ayesha, his mother Sonya and Warriors teammate Draymond Green were involved in an intense incident with police officers at the Olympics.

A video from The Hollywood Fix showed Sonya Curry confronting one officer, saying, "You will not sleep well." Off to Sonya’s left, Ayesha Curry and Green are talking with officers. Ayesha is holding one young child in a baby carrier in front of her and another is holding her hand.

Ayesha appeared to be wiping away tears as Sonya tried to explain the situation they were facing with the officers. Green even suggested that one of the officers struck Ayesha’s child in the head.

"So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y'all can do to get them out of here," Green asked, perplexed. The officer then appeared to apologize.

For Curry, it was his first Olympic experience and potentially his last. Curry will be 40 when the next Summer Olympics begin in Los Angeles in 2028. Despite all the issues, Curry has added an Olympic gold medal to his resume, which already includes four NBA championships and two MVP NBA awards.

