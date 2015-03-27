Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Stepanek ousted in San Jose

By | Sports Network

San Jose, CA – Former champion Radek Stepanek was a round upset victim Thursday at the $531,000 SAP Open.

Belgian Steve Darcis bounced the fourth-seeded Czech 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2) on the hardcourts at HP Pavilion.

The world No. 29 Stepanek reached back-to-back finals here in 2008 and 2009, with his title coming in '09.

Bulgarian qualifier Dimitar Kutrovsky topped American lucky-loser Blake Strode 7-5, 6-3 on Day 4. Strode joined the draw Wednesday when top seed Gael Monfils of France pulled out with an injury.

This week's SAP Open champion will earn $95,860.