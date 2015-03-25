Steen, Blues try to shut down Stamkos-led Lightning

(SportsNetwork.com) - Alexander Steen doesn't want to keep talking about his scoring, but it has been difficult to ignore given his current pace.

Steen and the St. Louis Blues take on another one of the league's top goal- scoring threats as they visit Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning for Saturday night's showdown.

Steen currently leads the NHL with 12 goals despite the Blues having played in a league-low 11 games. The 29-year-old has a goal in six straight games and in all but one of St. Louis' contests this season.

The forward capped off a three-goal second period in Friday's 4-0 win over Florida with a goal, but afterwards mostly wanted to talk about Brian Elliott's 31-save shutout.

"I think we've talked enough about (my scoring). I thought tonight we played OK," said Steen. "I think (Elliott) is the reason we ended up winning the hockey game. He made some timely saves, some really big saves, and pretty much stood on his head at times tonight."

Making his second start of the season, Elliott logged his 22nd career shutout to extend the Blues' point streak to six games (4-0-2). Chris Stewart added a goal and an assist in the club's third victroy in a row.

Despite Elliott's shutout, Jaroslav Halak is expected to start tonight and is 2-1-0 with a 2.35 goals against average in three meetings with the Lightning.

Halak will try to slow down Stamkos, who is tied for second in the NHL with 10 goals and is second in the league with 19 points. He has a point in five straight, logging five goals and four assists.

Stamkos extend his run with a goal in last night's 3-0 triumph over Carolina. Ben Bishop made 31 saves in his fourth career shutout.

"In the third period, we finally got that two-goal lead, which was nice. They got a few more chances and we were able to end up with a shutout," said Bishop on the win.

Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn both lit the lamp, while Martin St. Louis tallied two assists in Tampa Bay's sixth victory in eight games.

It is unknown if Bishop will start on consecutive nights or if backup Anders Lindback will get the call. Bishop has never faced the Blues, while Lindback made 32 saves to win his only previous start against them.

The Blues won both meetings when the clubs last met during the 2011-12 season, notching a 3-0 home victory and a 3-1 triumph in Tampa. Elliott posted a 19- save shutout in the home win.