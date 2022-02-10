Steelers' T.J. Watt takes home NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt came away with the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt, an All-Pro edge rusher, tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season. Watt’s brother, J.J., presented him with the award J.J. won three times in 2012, 2014, and 2015 while playing for the Houston Texans.

Watt received 42 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members. Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who had five votes, came in second, and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald had three votes for a third-place finish.

Despite missing three games this season, Watt still reached the sack mark set by the New York Giants legend. Watt was also the seventh Steelers' player to take home the hardware, joining "Mean" Joe Greene (1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu (2010).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Watt has recorded more sacks (72) and quarterback hits (150) than any other player in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection had double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons.