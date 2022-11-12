Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers star safety could miss multiple weeks after appendectomy

Minkah Fitzpatrick was a First-Team All Pro in 2019 and 2020

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is getting one of the game's best pass rushers back this weekend in T.J. Watt, but it also took an unexpected hit Saturday.

Two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick underwent an appendectomy and may miss multiple weeks.

The Steelers announced the injury Saturday and ruled him out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick walks off the field during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore, Md.

Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick walks off the field during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore, Md. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick has been able to stay healthy throughout his entire NFL career, missing just three games since he was drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2018.

In seven games this season, the New Jersey native has recorded 45 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he took to the house.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Tre Norwood should slide into Fitzpatrick's role. The 2021 seventh-rounder has 19 tackles in eight games (three starts) this season. 

Norwood played in all of the defensive snaps against Buffalo in Week 5 and all but one the following week.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints in his career. A win would get the Steelers to 3-6.