Steelers set to cut LB Woodley

Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly planning to release veteran linebacker LaMarr Woodley on Tuesday in an effort to cut salary.

According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Woodley, who was scheduled to earn $8 million and count $13.6 million against the salary cap in 2014, has already been informed by the team that he will be released when free agency begins on Tuesday.

Woodley, 29, was limited to 11 games in 2013 due to calf injuries and managed just 36 tackles and five sacks.

The Michigan product hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2010, when he racked up 50 tackles, 10 sacks and two interceptions while starting every game for the Steelers.

Over seven NFL seasons, all in Pittsburgh, Woodley has totaled 299 tackles, 57 sacks, nine forced fumbles and five interceptions in 94 games, including 81 starts.