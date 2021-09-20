Steelers' Mike Tomlin defends Trai Turner after ejection: 'Somebody spit in his face'

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from his Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after he appeared to spit on an opponent.

After Sunday’s game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin came to the five-time Pro Bowler’s defense, saying somebody spit in Turner’s face first.

"Somebody spit in his face. I understand the 15-yard penalties and so forth, gaining control of the game. But Trai is not a young guy. He’s not overly emotional. He’s a flat-liner. For him to respond the way he responded, what transpired, I was stating that case to them," Tomlin said, via Trib Live.

"I didn’t believe he did enough to be kicked out of the football game."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was seen consoling Turner, said the guard told him he was spit on.

Turner was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an altercation with Raiders defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, and the offensive guard was tossed from the game.

The five-time Pro Bowler joined the Steelers in the offseason after playing the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He started his career with the Carolina Panthers, playing in 84 games for Carolina before joining the Chargers, then the Steelers. Pittsburgh added Turner as an upgrade along the offensive line to protect an aging Roethlisberger, who was sacked twice against the Raiders. Turner made the Pro Bowl from 2015 to 2019.

The Raiders defeated Pittsburgh 26-17, to improve to 2-0. The Steelers dropped to 1-1.