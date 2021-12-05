Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'Funny' Ben Roethlisberger retirement rumor was story over weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was bemused after picking up the victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday amid rumors about Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement swirled over the weekend.

According to ESPN, Roethlisberger was "privately" spreading the word about retiring after the 2021 season. He didn’t seem fazed by the report as he was 21-for-31 with 236 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the 20-19 victory. Both touchdown passes went to Diontae Johnson in the fourth quarter.

Tomlin was asked about the report after picking up the close AFC North victory.

"Ben doesn’t allow it to become an issue. Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he’s singularly focused on what we’re doing now. He’ll deal with those things on the other side of his journey, and I’m with him on it," he said, via Pro Football Talk.

"So it’s not a distraction. I thought it was funny that it was seemingly a story this weekend, to be honest with you," he said.

Roethlisberger was asked about retirement rumors after the game but didn’t divulge much information.

"I haven't told everybody that, no. Honestly, we just got done with this game, I'm exhausted. We play in a couple hours, it feels like. That's my focus. My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready," he said, via ESPN.

"I'll address any of that stuff after the season. I've always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person. I'm going to stay that way."

Pittsburgh moved to 6-5-1 with the win and moved to third place in the division.