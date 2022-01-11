Steelers' Mike Tomlin admits he 'dozed off' during Raiders-Chargers showdown

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted that he "dozed off" toward the end of the Raiders-Chargers overtime thriller on Sunday night, according to the NFL Network .

"I'm probably better off not having watched it," Tomlin added.

It was a crucial result for the Steelers because if the Raiders-Chargers game ended in a tie, the Steelers would have been eliminated from playoff contention. But thanks to Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired, the Steelers clinched a postseason berth for a second-straight year.

In order for the Steelers to even get to that point, they needed the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the Indianapolis Colts, and they needed to pull out a victory over their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Both results happened, which set up the nail biter between the Raiders and Chargers.

Now that the Steelers are officially in the postseason, they will have their work cut out for them when they travel to Kansas City to take on the second-seeded Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. In Week 16, the Chiefs rolled to a dominating 36-10 victory over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (9-7-1) had three turnovers in the game against the Chiefs, and they failed to score in the first half.

"They handled us and handled us definitively. We understand that. At the same time, we're not paralyzed by that," Tomlin said, via NFL Network. "We accept that we didn't play well enough, we accept that we didn't plan well enough."