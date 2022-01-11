Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Mike Tomlin admits he 'dozed off' during Raiders-Chargers showdown

In postseason, Steelers have their work cut out for them, starting with the second-seeded Chiefs

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted that he "dozed off" toward the end of the Raiders-Chargers overtime thriller on Sunday night, according to the NFL Network.

"I'm probably better off not having watched it," Tomlin added.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the field before the Cincinnati Bengals game on Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the field before the Cincinnati Bengals game on Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It was a crucial result for the Steelers because if the Raiders-Chargers game ended in a tie, the Steelers would have been eliminated from playoff contention. But thanks to Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired, the Steelers clinched a postseason berth for a second-straight year.

In order for the Steelers to even get to that point, they needed the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the Indianapolis Colts, and they needed to pull out a victory over their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Both results happened, which set up the nail biter between the Raiders and Chargers.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool during the Bengals game Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool during the Bengals game Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Now that the Steelers are officially in the postseason, they will have their work cut out for them when they travel to Kansas City to take on the second-seeded Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. In Week 16, the Chiefs rolled to a dominating 36-10 victory over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (9-7-1) had three turnovers in the game against the Chiefs, and they failed to score in the first half.

Head coach Mike Tomlin watches as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Head coach Mike Tomlin watches as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"They handled us and handled us definitively. We understand that. At the same time, we're not paralyzed by that," Tomlin said, via NFL Network. "We accept that we didn't play well enough, we accept that we didn't plan well enough."

