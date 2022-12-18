Steelers' Marcus Allen commits head-scratching penalty vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Marcus Allen was on the receiving end of a head-scratching penalty during the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Steelers were about to close the door on the Panthers for good in the fourth quarter after the defense sacked Sam Darnold twice on the drive to set up a 4th-and-27. But as the Panthers were setting up to punt the ball away, Allen ran toward the Carolina sideline and started to jaw with his opponents.

Allen then tried to go into a huddle on the Panthers sideline. His antics drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the Panthers got a first down. Carolina capitalized with an Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Carolina would pick up another field goal on the following drive, but all hope would be lost when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell booted a 50-yard field goal to essentially put the game away.

The Steelers would win the game, 24-16.

Allen didn’t register a tackle on the defensive side during the game.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2018 draft. He’s played for the Steelers for five years and had 55 total tackles in 46 career games before Sunday’s win over Carolina.

Allen was a Penn State standout before turning pro.