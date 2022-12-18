Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Marcus Allen commits head-scratching penalty vs. Panthers

Allen has been with Steelers for five years

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Marcus Allen was on the receiving end of a head-scratching penalty during the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Steelers were about to close the door on the Panthers for good in the fourth quarter after the defense sacked Sam Darnold twice on the drive to set up a 4th-and-27. But as the Panthers were setting up to punt the ball away, Allen ran toward the Carolina sideline and started to jaw with his opponents.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen waits to take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen waits to take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2022. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Allen then tried to go into a huddle on the Panthers sideline. His antics drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the Panthers got a first down. Carolina capitalized with an Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Carolina would pick up another field goal on the following drive, but all hope would be lost when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell booted a 50-yard field goal to essentially put the game away.

STEELERS DAMAGE PANTHERS' PLAYOFF HOPES WITH WIN BEHIND JAYLEN WARREN, MITCH TRUBISKY

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers would win the game, 24-16.

Allen didn’t register a tackle on the defensive side during the game.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2018 draft. He’s played for the Steelers for five years and had 55 total tackles in 46 career games before Sunday’s win over Carolina.

Marcus Allen of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Marcus Allen of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Allen was a Penn State standout before turning pro.

