Steelers legend Hines Ward talks Matt Canada, has potential remedy for struggling offense

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have let their opinion be known about how they feel about offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "Fire Canada" has been chanted, worn on T-shirts and has been on signs at games not even involving the Black and Gold.

And Steelers great Hines Ward gets it: The fans want to see points on the board.

"Our fans are spoiled, man," Ward told Fox News Digital while highlighting the "Home Field Advantage" tailgate with Fairfield by Marriott, which he'll be attending this weekend at Georgia, his alma mater. "There’s always high expectations when you walk in the building and see the six Lombardi trophies. When things aren’t going well, our fans are very passionate. Steeler Nation is very passionate about their team. So, it’s a lot of high expectations."

He added, "For whatever reason, it seems like Pittsburgh has struggled early in the first half, not putting up a lot of points."

The Steelers are having trouble scoring points this season, ranking 29th in the NFL with 16.1 averaged per contest. On offense, with Canada calling plays, they've been 30th in yards per game.

While Ward acknowledged that the Steelers are still finding ways to win games – they're 4-3 heading into their "Thursday Night Football" game against the Tennessee Titans – he has a feeling why the offense has struggled early this season.

"They just got to find an identity for Pittsburgh," he said. "Right now, I think with Matt Canada, they don’t really have an identity. Do they want to be a run team? Do they want to be a pass team? Do they want to be a balanced team?"

"I think fans sometimes get frustrated because it shouldn’t be that hard to score points."

As Ward alluded to, Steelers fans were blessed for 18 years not having to worry about quarterback play thanks to Ben Roethlisberger, who helped bring two of the team's six Super Bowl titles to the franchise. The Steelers have now passed the baton to Kenny Pickett, their first-round pick from 2021 who is still finding his way in the Steel City.

"Like I tell all fans, ‘You just got to be patient,’" Ward said. "They’re a very young team. I think Kenny Pickett just going into his very early stage of his career, it’s tough to follow a legend like Ben Roethlisberger."

But Ward knows of a way to help Pickett and the offense get going.

"Get George Pickens the ball," Ward said. "… I just think he’s one of those players you can start the game off with a screen pass. Just put the ball in his hands and see what he can do. Once he gets into a rhythm, then just watch out."

Ward added that he believes Pickens, a fellow Georgia Bulldog, is "a rising superstar" who could be "the next great one" in Pittsburgh. Those words carry weight from a Steelers legend and potential Hall of Famer.

Whether Canada will be listening to Ward, or anyone else for that matter, when it comes to his offensive play calls will be seen on Thursday night against a tough Titans defense. It was reported that Canada will be down on the sideline instead of in a booth calling plays, so that he could be closer to head coach Mike Tomlin.

No matter where Canada is, fans will know who is talking into Pickett's helmet and directing a unit that has struggled mightily to start the season. With the playoffs certainly in reach, Steelers fans are hoping a turnaround comes very soon.