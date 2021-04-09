Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster says Antonio Brown still has him blocked on social media

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed he’s still blocked on all social media platforms by former teammate Antonio Brown since their feud back in 2017 but says there are no hard feelings -- at least for him.

Smith-Schuster recently said on "The Michael Irvin Podcast" that if he could reach out to Brown, he would -- but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has him blocked on everything as well as his number.

EX-GIANTS WIDE RECEIVER TRAVIS RUDOLPH REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON MURDER CHARGE AS NEW DETAILS EMERGE: REPORT

"Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can’t," he said, via TMZ Sports. "He’s blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter ... my phone number. And we just live our lives."

The feud seemingly began after Brown was traded to the Raiders. JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a picture on Twitter with the caption "I’m ready." In the background, Brown looks on as he scores a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two went back-and-forth on social media but never seemed to truly settle things. Brown spoke out in February 2020 saying he felt the post was a "form of disrespect."

But Smith-Schuster says there are no hard feelings.

"I wish nothing but the best for him, you know, for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl, like, congrats to him and, he keeps doing it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: "I think he’s one of the best to ever do it, um and, if he didn’t have the falloff, I think our team would be, you know, ridiculous, amazing."

Brown remains a free agent but reports indicate that both sides are looking for him to return.