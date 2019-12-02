Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner shares special moment with fan battling rare cancer

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner shared a special moment with a fan who was diagnosed with a rare, untreatable sarcoma cancer before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Conner, 24, met with two men, Rusty Sergent and his friend Rich, before the game. Rich was wearing a customized No. 30 jersey with “FCUKCANCER” on the nameplate. Rusty wrote on Twitter that Rich was battling the rare cancer, which grows in the bones and soft tissue and that going to the Steelers game was on their bucket list.

Conner and Rich shared a special pregame moment and the running back – who was missing his second straight game with an injury – signed the man’s jersey with a message: “Rich! Keep going … F—k cancer.”

The two men took a picture and talked with Conner as well.

Conner, who had previously connected with Sergent on Twitter, is a cancer survivor himself.

While playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh, Conner was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma. He played his senior season after he finished chemotherapy. Conner was told he was cancer-free in 2016 and was later drafted by the Steelers.

The third-year running back has 390 rushing yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season.