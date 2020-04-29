Steelers' James Conner addresses concerns following NFL Draft: 'They talkin like it's my last dance'

The NFL Draft is an exciting experience for most, but for some, it means coming face-to-face with your potential replacement.

This was the reality for Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back James Conner last week after his team drafted Anthony McFarland Jr. out of Maryland in the fourth round of the draft.

Conner, 24, struggled last season after battling a number of injuries, including knee and shoulder injuries that saw him miss six games. He rushed for just 464 yards last season after previously totaling 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns in 2018, CBS Sports reported.

McFarland, by comparison, totaled 1,648 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in just two seasons, earning second-team All-Big Ten and Freshman All-American honors.

The Steelers decision to draft McFarland fueled speculation about Connor’s future as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

But Connor took to Instagram Tuesday to post a cryptic message that appeared to suggest that he’s not worried in the slightest.

“They talkin like it’s my last dance,” his caption read -- a reference to an ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Conner was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.