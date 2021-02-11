Former Steelers' Ike Taylor thinks Ben Roethlisberger should retire: 'You're setting them back'

Former longtime cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Ike Taylor thinks it’s time for Ben Roethlisberger to pack it up, telling TMZ Sports this week that the 17-year veteran is "setting them back."

Taylor, who played 11 seasons alongside Big Ben, told TMZ Sports on Sunday that Roethlisberger just can’t keep up with the younger quarterbacks in their division.

"You're setting them back a year or two or three [with a comeback]," Taylor said. "The reason why I think you're setting them back is because you've seen the progression in Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow -- before he got hurt -- and Baker Mayfield."

He continued: "So, we're talking about three young quarterbacks in one division. Who you going to pick last?"

Taylor did win two Super Bowls with Roethlisberger, one in 2006 and again in 2009, but he thinks in order for him to return and have a positive impact on the team, he’s gonna have to tear a page from Tom Brady’s playbook.

"I think if Seven [Roethlisberger] wants to come back, Seven has got to get on this Tom Brady regimen," Taylor said. "He’s got to really hone-in in the offseason and get some of his mobility back."

"In the NFL, unless you’ve got an offensive line like Tom Brady’s, you can’t be a pocket quarterback. They’re becoming extinct right now."

Roethlisberger has one year left in his contract but after losing to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card playoff round back in January, he sounded less than sure of his future in Pittsburgh.

"It’s going to start between me and God," he said. "Lot of praying. And a lot of talking with my family. I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back if that’s the way we go."

Big Ben’s playoff record fell to 13-9, and after the Steelers lost five of their final six games after initially being undefeated, it remains unclear if head coach Mike Tomlin will shake things up.