Steelers' Heyward tweets NFL fined him for honoring father

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward says he was fined by the NFL for paying tribute to his late father.

Heyward tweeted on Wednesday that the league penalized him for writing ''Iron Head'' on his eye black during a game. Heyward's father, Craig, spent a decade as a running back in the NFL and went by the nickname ''Ironhead'' for his physical style of play. Craig Heyward died in 2006 at the age of 39 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Heyward tweeted ''Got fined for honoring my Dad who bravely fought cancer on my eye black. (hash)NeverGiveUp (hash)CancerSucks''

