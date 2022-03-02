Steelers GM opens up about Brian Flores hire amid coach's lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the decision to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and put him on Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff.

Colbert talked to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. The team hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach amid his lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging discrimination in hiring practices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach Tomlin came to me and said, ‘I think I’m going to add coach Flores.’ I said, ‘That would be awesome.' Brian Flores is a successful NFL head coach and defensive coordinator, and I was excited to have him," Colbert said. "As I mentioned to coach Flores when he first came into the office, I really like his background because he started out in the personnel world so some of the experiences and beliefs that he has from personnel and coaching can only help us."

Colbert expanded on the decision in an interview on "PFT Live."

"Honestly, it’s about what Brian Flores can do for us from this point forward," Colbert said. "Everything else, that has nothing to do with the Pittsburgh Steelers. You mention the NFL, so on and so forth, but in our minds, Brian’s coming in, he’s got a fresh start with us, and again, I’m sure he can help us as an organization."

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams earlier this month alleging racial discrimination in his interviews and hiring processes and claiming Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him to lose games.

POSSIBLE SAQUON BARKLEY TRADE NOT OFF THE TABLE AS GIANTS DEAL WITH SALARY-CAP ISSUES, GM SAYS

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the New York Giants told third parties they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $100,000 for every loss during his first season in order for the team to tank and get a higher draft pick. Flores also alleged Ross pressured him to recruit a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores says he was cast as the "angry Black man" who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incidents with the Dolphins led to his ouster.

Flores also alleged he wasn’t given a fair shot at interviewing for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before eventually being hired as the Dolphins’ head coach. He said John Elway, who is an executive in the Broncos’ front office, showed up disheveled and hungover for the interview.

All parties have denied the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL hired former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for its defense against the suit.