Steelers' George Pickens needs to 'calm down,' NFL legend says amid the star wide receiver's on-field antics

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been a key part of the offense, as he leads the team in receptions and yards.

However, Pickens has been making headlines with his on-field antics.

Pickens, 23, was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. thinks Pickens needs to calm down.

"He got to tone it down a little bit, just cause people are talking about it. And I’ve been a guy that understands when people are talking about you like that, and it’s going to be this assumed disposition about you. People are going to believe what they see or believe what some other people may say even though the context may not be all aligned," Smith said during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

Smith was known for having a flair in his 16-year playing career, as he was a trash-talker who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

"George is going to have to calm down, he’s a heck of a football player. He has one of the best coaches out there who really rocks with you, so if (Mike Tomlin) is telling you, ‘You need to rein it in,’ then guess what, you need to rein in it," Smith said.

Smith said the message coming from Tomlin about reining it in meant more because of the caliber of receivers he has coached in his career.

"Cause Mike T, if you think about it, Mike T has been around a lot of special wide receivers, guys who can change like that in your favor. He has also seen some of these guys haven’t managed themselves well, so he’s speaking more (as) not ‘I’m better than’ but ‘I’ve seen this movie before, and I know how the ending is,’ so you need to be careful," Smith added.

Tomlin was asked about Pickens’ penalties and if he had addressed them.

"I’m not going to give you any detail about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of his growth and development. That’s my style, and I’m going to be really consistent in it. Being transparent with you guys doesn’t necessarily help or accelerate the growth process, and that’s my agenda, not necessarily feeding the beast," Tomlin said while meeting with reporters Tuesday.

Pickens had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in addition to the two penalties in the Steelers' win Sunday.

Penalties aren’t the only thing that has gotten Pickens in the headlines, as the wide receiver was seen getting into it with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II after the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns.

After the Hail Mary pass from quarterback Russell Wilson fell incomplete, cameras showed Pickens and Newsome getting into it near the stands. Pickens was then shown being held back by two members of stadium security.

The Steelers play the Browns on Sunday, where all eyes will be on Pickens to see what he does next.

