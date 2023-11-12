Steelers' Damontae Kazee's game-sealing interception leads to fight with Packers players

Expand / Collapse search
Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game-sealing interception led to an all-out scuffle with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. 

On the final play of the game, the Packers had the ball on Pittsburgh’s 16-yard line when quarterback Jordan Love dropped back and tried to fire a game-winning touchdown to receiver Christian Watson. 

But Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee jumped the route and came away with the interception to give Pittsburgh their sixth win of the season. 

Mike Tomlin and Mike LaFleur shake hands

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, left, and head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers shake hands after Pittsburgh's 23-19 win at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Instead of just sliding it out, Kazee began running the ball back upfield where he would eventually run out of bounds at the 32-yard line. When he did so, though, Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom shoved Kazee, which started the fight. 

Kazee slammed into a Steelers coach on the sideline, who went flying, and Kazee immediately got up to press Tom on the ground. The entire Steelers sideline started to converge on the situation, leading to the Packers to run over and get involved. 

Zach Tom on field

Zach Tom of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

As the altercation ensued, several Steelers and Packers players pushed and shoved each other, and some of them fell to the ground. 

At this point, the game was already finished as a 23-19 Steelers win, so referees were trying to break up the extracurriculars before someone got hurt. Luckily, this didn’t get too severe as both sides scattered to their respective locker rooms. 

Kazee finished his game with five total tackles, four of which were solo in what was a pretty defensive game throughout. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had just 126 yards through the air on 14-for-23 as he relied upon running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris instead.

Damontae Kazee looks on field

Damontae Kazee of the Pittsburgh Steelers is shown at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Warren led the way on the ground with 101 yards on 15 carries with a score while Harris also found the end zone with 82 yards on 16 touches.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.