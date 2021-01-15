Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'Classless' Browns mocking JuJu Smith-Schuster was reason for sour grapes

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Chase Claypool took heat earlier this week for his sour grapes over losing to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card playoffs last weekend.

The wide receiver on Thursday explained why he had an issue with the Browns and specifically talked about his opponents taking shots at JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"Not that I’m praying on them getting beat really bad, but someone had asked me for a score prediction and that was just kind of a way of me saying I think the Chiefs are going to beat the Browns," Claypool told DAZN. "If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me."

Claypool added that the Browns were "just super classless, you know against JuJu, towards JuJu what they were saying on the field towards the end of the game, so I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us."

Smith-Schuster gave the Browns bulletin board material when he said the Browns were just the same old Browns to him. Cleveland players responded by mocking Smith-Schuster’s TikTok dances.

Claypool said Monday during a TikTok livestream: "Bad loss, but the Browns are gonna get clapped next week. So all good,"

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki brushed off Claypool’s comments, saying the team was just focused on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They can enjoy the win and another week of football but they’ll be on the couch right next to me, so it’s all good," Claypool said.