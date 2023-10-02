Steelers' charter flight suffers 'mechanical issue' before returning to Pittsburgh, gets delayed

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered plane issues for the second straight week.

After a 30-6 shellacking at the hands of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Steelers were trying to come back east later in the day. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten wrote on X that the team’s flight was delayed due to a "mechanical issue."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh," Lauten wrote.

It’s the second consecutive week the Steelers had plane issues when trying to return home.

Last week, the Steelers were coming home from a Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The team’s charter flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, and was stranded there for several hours before eventually making it back to Pittsburgh.

AARON RODGERS REVEALS 'GOAL' FOR REST OF 2023 SEASON AFTER INJURY

Steelers star T.J. Watt talked about last week’s incident on Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Hearing 'Code yellow,' 'Flight attendants, you have prepared for this!' was not a fun feeling," he said. "I got some comfort in knowing I was on the flight with our team owner and a bunch of other multi-millionaires, so I knew they’d hopefully take every precaution known to man to get us down safely."

Even Kenny Pickett admitted he was fearful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh will be home for Week 5’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.