Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' charter flight suffers 'mechanical issue' before returning to Pittsburgh, gets delayed

The Steelers needed to make an emergency landing last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered plane issues for the second straight week.

After a 30-6 shellacking at the hands of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Steelers were trying to come back east later in the day. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten wrote on X that the team’s flight was delayed due to a "mechanical issue."

Steelers logo

The Steelers' logo at midfield during the Seattle Seahawks game on Sept. 15, 2019, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

"We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh," Lauten wrote.

It’s the second consecutive week the Steelers had plane issues when trying to return home.

Last week, the Steelers were coming home from a Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The team’s charter flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, and was stranded there for several hours before eventually making it back to Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett sacked

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is sacked by Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Steelers star T.J. Watt talked about last week’s incident on Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Hearing 'Code yellow,' 'Flight attendants, you have prepared for this!' was not a fun feeling," he said. "I got some comfort in knowing I was on the flight with our team owner and a bunch of other multi-millionaires, so I knew they’d hopefully take every precaution known to man to get us down safely."

Even Kenny Pickett admitted he was fearful.

Mike Tomlin looks up

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sidelines during the Texans game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pittsburgh will be home for Week 5’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.