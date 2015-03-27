Steelers bring back Batch for 2012

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned backup quarterback Charlie Batch to the fold on Monday, thanks to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

The 37-year-old has been with the Steelers since 2002, after playing his first four NFL seasons with Detroit. In 2011, the Pittsburgh native completed 15-of-24 attempts for 208 yards and one interception and led the Steelers to a 27-0 win over St. Louis in Week 16.

Originally selected by Detroit in the second round of the 1998 draft, the Eastern Michigan product has completed 863-of-1,534 passes for 10,610 yards, 60 touchdowns and 48 picks.