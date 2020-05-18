Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger posts video of throwing football to teammates, haircut with trimmed beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he wouldn’t cut his hair or shave his beard until he was able to throw a “legit NFL pass” to one of his teammates, and on Monday he posted a video to social media getting the job done.

The video showed Roethlisberger throwing passes to Steelers teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner. After several throws to his two wide receivers and running back, the video then showed Roethlisberger in a barber’s chair with a haircut and a trimmed beard.

Smith-Schuster added to the video by saying, “he’s back” before it ends. Teammates of Roethlisberger, coaches and Steelers fans must be happy to see how quickly the longtime quarterback of one of the most legendary franchises was able to get back to throwing a football.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have made it very clear that they aren’t concerned with Roethlisberger. Colbert said during an interview on WDIX that he’s not worried about the Steelers quarterback being in shape when they report to training camp.

“I know where Ben is, where he’s been in his career, and I’ve never worried about his conditioning,” Colbert said. “When he shows up at training camp, he’s ready to go. He knows how to prepare himself.”

Roethlisberger only played in two games last year before he had to have season-ending right elbow surgery. In 2018 — his last full season — he led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards.