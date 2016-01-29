Steelers' Antonio Brown out of NFL's concussion protocol

If Antonio Brown hadn't already been replaced in this Sunday's Pro Bowl, he's be eligible to play.

Brown was cleared from the league's concussion protocol, team president Art Rooney II told the team's official website.

Brown was forced to miss the Steelers' season-ending divisional round loss to the Broncos after a vicious hit from linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the waning moments of the team's win over Cincinnati. Brown was elected to the Pro Bowl after catching 136 passes for 1,834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A look at Brown's Instagram account shows that he has already been working out for next season.