Staying in the moment: Arizona trying to drown out negative talk headed into NCAA tournament

Arizona was a popular pick for upsets in last year's NCAA tournament and blew out both opponents.

The Wildcats are hearing the doubts again this year and are hoping to do the same thing.

Top-seeded Arizona is expected to beat Weber State in its opening game Friday in San Diego, but have been tabbed by some prognosticators to be a possible upset victim by ninth-seeded Oklahoma State should the Cowboys get past Gonzaga.

The Wildcats have also heard that they won't get out of a West Regional that includes Wisconsin, Creighton and San Diego State.

They have tried to avoid listening to what outsiders say, keeping their focus on what's in front of them, which, in this case, is Weber State.