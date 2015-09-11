Starting lineup: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing's Matt Kenseth led the opening two rounds of qualifying at Richmond International Raceway, but when it mattered most Team Penske's Joey Logano went to the top of the charts.

With a lap at 21.349 seconds, Logano earned his fifth pole of the season. Kenseth hung on to keep the second starting spot.

Take a look at the full starting lineup for Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400 where the 16-driver Chase for the Sprint Cup field will be set:

