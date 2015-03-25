Stars recall G Richard Bachman from AHL affiliate, send goalie prospect back to minors

The Dallas Stars have recalled goaltender Richard Bachman and sent goalie prospect Jack Campbell back to their AHL affiliate.

Bachman will return to his role as the backup for Kari Lehtonen after appearing in two games and winning both for the Texas Stars. Bachman is 1-3 in four starts for Dallas this season, and he got another win when he replaced an injured Lehtonen in the first period.

Campbell has a 14-10-3 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage for the Texas Stars. He hasn't appeared in an NHL game.