Stars keep Stanley Cup hopes alive with double OT win over Lightning

The Dallas Stars are still in the running for the Stanley Cup after Corey Perry scored the game-winning goal in double overtime of Game 5 of the Final on Saturday night to force Game 6.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning leading the series 3-1, Dallas started out the night strong beginning with Perry’s first goal to put them on the board with just 2:08 left in the first period -- but it wasn’t enough to keep the Tampa at bay.

STANLEY CUP: THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NHL’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS TROPHY

Ondrej Palat tied the game at 4:37 in the second period, notching his 11th postseason goal. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev solidified Tampa Bay’s lead early in the third after ripping a 94 mph shot from the point.

But a high-sticking call against the Lightning opened the window for Joe Pavelski to even the score with just 6:47 left in the third -- his 13th of the postseason.

Players on both sides looked slow as the double-overtime game followed Tampa Bay’s Game 4 win the night before but Perry ended it with a goal at the 9:32 marker.

"They’re a good team," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “They fought back.”

Netminder Anton Khudobin contributed to Dallas’ big win having made 39 saves, allowing just two goals.

The Stars stayed alive despite going down to five defensemen for half of regulation when Andrej Sekera was injured blocking a shot midway through the first. Sekera returned for the third, a gutty performance that may have saved a team that looked to be running on fumes.

Dallas might have to dip even further into its already depleted depth in Game 6 if Sekera’s injury is severe enough to add him to the already long list of unavailable players. Forward Roope Hintz was the most recent to join that group when he was injured crashing into the boards Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lightning’s Steven Stamkos is still questionable after injuring himself in his Game 3 debut.

Another question is the health of Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who was slow to get up after a big hit in the first OT. That was around the same time Pavelski blocked a point-blank shot by Point to keep the game going.

Game 6 is scheduled for Monday. The series is being played without fans present at the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.