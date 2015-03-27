Starring's OT role keys UC Irvine to 68-58 victory over UC Davis

Daman Starring scored a 3-pointer and followed with another basket to get UC Irvine off and running in overtime, and the Anteaters outscored UC Davis 11-0 for a 69-58 victory on Saturday night.

Adam Folker led UC Irvine (7-7, 1-0 Big West) with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Starring scored 15 points and Alex Young scored 12. Both men connected on a pair of 3-pointers.

Will Davis II scored 10 for UC Irvine.

Corey Hawkins led UC Davis (4-8, 0-1) with 21 points and Josh Ritchart scored 15, including three 3-pointers.

UC Davis attempted eight shots in the extra period, but could not connect.