Stanton hits first spring home run as Miami loses 3-1 to Tigers

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first home run of spring training for Miami and the Marlins lost to the Tigers 3-1 on Sunday.

Alex Avila has a two-out, two-run double in the eighth for the Tigers.

Stanton homered on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fourth, a shot that landed on the second-floor balcony of the Marlins executive office in left field.

Tyler Collins evened the score for the Tigers to 1-1 when he hit a one-out home run to right in the seventh.