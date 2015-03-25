Stanton, Hempel help Harvard prevail over Holy Cross 41-35 in triple overtime thriller

Paul Stanton rushed for a 17-yard game-winning touchdown to help Harvard edge Holy Cross 41-35 in a triple-overtime thriller Saturday.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first two overtimes. Mike Fess caught his second score of the day from Peter Pujals before Harvard's Conner Hempel responded with a touchdown pass to Tyler Ott. Stanton scored from one yard out on the next series, but the Crusaders (2-4) answered with a 5-yard touchdown by Kalif Raymond.

The Crimson (3-0) got the ball after a missed field goal and scored three plays later as Stanton ran around the left tackle and up the middle for the game-winner.

Pujals finished with 345 yards and four touchdowns, with one of those coming on a 20-yard connection to Jon Smith for a 21-14 lead late in regulation.

Hempel orchestrated an 84-yard Harvard rally before finding Cameron Brate for a 10-yard score to force overtime.