Stanley Cup Playoffs
Colorado Avalanche fan appears to wave kale in support of Cale Makar

Ryan Gaydos
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, loses control of a pass as Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund defends in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Colorado Avalanche fan had a unique way of rooting for upstart defenseman Cale Makar during the team’s Game 4 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show a fan cheering -- with a helping of the leafy vegetable kale -- while other fans around him wave white pompoms.

Makar, 20, was drafted by the Avalanche in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

He made his debut with the team in Game 3 against the Flames days after he helped Massachusetts win the men’s hockey national championship.

Colorado defeated Calgary, 3-2, in Game 4 and has a 3-1 series lead.

