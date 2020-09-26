Stanley Cup: Things to know about the NHL's most prestigious trophy

Arguably the most iconic trophy in sports history, the Stanley Cup dates back to 1893 when it was first purchased by Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley with the intention of given it to the top amateur team in Canada.

The Stanley Cup has been handed out every year -- except in 1919 because of the Spanish flu epidemic and in 2005 because of the lockout -- and was exclusively the trophy of the NHL starting in 1947, although teams in the league competed for it beginning in 1926, according to Records.NHL.com.

At nearly 3 feet tall and almost 35 pounds, it is the dream of every NHL player to get the chance to hold the Cup over their head. It is unique in that every member of the winning team gets their name engraved on it and it is the oldest trophy competed for by professional athletes in North America.

Read below for more on hockey’s most sought after award.

2019 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION: ST. LOUIS BLUES

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals in 2019 to take home the cup for the first time in franchise history.

The Blues overcame a turbulent season that included the firing of their head coach just a few weeks into the season.

St. Louis was ranked last in the league by early January but would go on to have one of the most successful comebacks, beating the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference final before hoisting up the coveted Stanley Cup.

They are the only team to ever win the Cup after ranking last in the league more than 30 games into the season.

MOST WINS: MONTREAL CANADIENS

One of the Original Six, the Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups for a total of 24 times. Founded in 1909, the Canadiens were a member of the National Hockey Association before joining the NHL when it was founded in 1923.

They have won the Cup 23 times as a member of the NHL and have the most consecutive wins by any team with five championships between the 1955 season and the 1959 season.

They are tied for second with the New York Islanders for consecutive wins with four Cups between the 1975 season and the 1978 season.

FRUITLESS FRANCHISES

The Stanley Cup is one of the most iconic trophies in sports history. Sadly, for 11 NHL franchises, they have yet to claim it.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators have never won a Stanley Cup. The Sabres have seen two finals while the Senators and Panthers have only ever made one appearance in the Stanley Cup finals. The Blue Jackets have never advanced to the finals.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets have never won a Stanley Cup. Arizona, Minnesota and Winnipeg have never made it to the finals while Vancouver has advanced three times to no avail.