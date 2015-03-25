Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Stanford's Patrick Rodgers survives playoff, beats Sean Dale in US Amateur

By | Associated Press

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Stanford's Patrick Rodgers survived a playoff Wednesday to advance to match play, then beat Sean Dale 3 and 2 of Jacksonville, Fla., in the first round of the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club.

Rodgers, the 21-year-old Avon, Ind., player who will represent the U.S. next month in the Walker Cup, will face England's Greg Eason. Eason beat 2012 runner-up Michael Weaver of Fresno, Calif., 3 and 2.

Qualifying medalists Neil Raymond of England and Brady Watt of Australia advanced on the windy day. Raymond edged Jason Anthony of Fairfeld, Calif., 1 up, and Brady topped Sean Walsh of Keller, Texas, 5 and 3.

Jordan Niebrugge, the Oklahoma State player from Mequon, Wis., who swept the U.S. Amateur Public Links and Western Amateur, dropped out, falling 1 up to Seth Reeves of Duluth, Ga.