Stamkos returns to Tampa for evaluation of leg injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is returning home for further evaluation of a right leg injury suffered during a victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Stamkos, who last summer re-signed with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2008 rather than testing free agency, was hurt during the opening period of Tuesday night's 4-3 road win.

The club said Wednesday that the six-time All-Star center would fly to Tampa instead of remaining with the team on a five-game trip that continues in Buffalo on Thursday night.