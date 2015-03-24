Staal, Khudobin help Hurricanes top Bruins in SO

Raleigh, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Eric Staal scored the lone goal of the shootout and Anton Khudobin dazzled against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Sunday.

After each team failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout, Staal raced up the slot and beat Tuukka Rask with wrister short side. Khudobin stayed with Patrice Bergeron and shut the door to seal the win.

"Act confident, skate confident and just snap it in," Staal said of his approach in the shootout.

Patrick Dwyer scored in regulation and Khudobin stopped 19 shots for the Hurricanes, who have won two in a row on the heels of a three-game skid.

Bergeron lit the lamp and Rask turned aside 35 shots for the Bruins, who lost their third straight game, all past regulation.

"When things aren't going your way, you try to do too much instead of going back to basics and the foundation of your game," said Rask. "It's not like the skill is gone, it's just mental."

Carolina dominated the Bruins in the first period, outshooting them 14-4 and holding them without a shot until there was 3:06 remaining in the stanza.

The Hurricanes' hustle paid off with 33.2 seconds remaining as Dwyer backhanded the rebound of Jay McClement's shot through the pads of Rask for an early lead.

Khudobin made a sprawling save to rob Reilly Smith's backhander in tight 8:43 into the second, but the Bruins tied the game after Bergeron one-timed Brad Marchand's feed from the right circle to tie the game with 5:25 to play.

Rask and the Bruins managed to force overtime despite being severely outshot again 9-2 in the third.

With about two minutes remaining in overtime, Bergeron had a chance to end the game on a wide-open net, but Nathan Gerbe dove and whacked at the puck to disrupt the Boston forward.

Game Notes

Khudobin played in 15 games with the Bruins from 2011-13 ... Boston entered the game with four straight wins against Carolina ... The two teams will conclude their season series on March 29 in Raleigh.