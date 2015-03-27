St. Mary's, Calif., whips Loyola Marymount 98-75

Mickey McConnell scored 21 points and Rob Jones 20 as St. Mary's, Calif., rocked Loyola Marymount 98-75 in a West Coast Conference opener Thursday night.

The Gaels (13-2) won their seventh straight by placing six players in double figures and shooting 61.0 percent (36 of 59), including 55 percent (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Stephen Holt scored 15 for St. Mary's, Mitchell Young 11 and Clint Steindl and Matthew Dellavedova 10 apiece.

McConnell, the current West Coast Conference Player of the Week, went 8 of 9 from the floor. Jones had nine rebounds, and Dellavedova had nine assists.

Vernon Teel scored 19 points to lead the Lions (7-8). Larry Davis added 18. Ayodeji Egbeyemi scored nine points, all on 3-pointers, as Loyola Marymount shot 58.3 percent (7 of 12) from long distance.

The Gaels hit 13 of their first 16 shots, including six 3-pointers.