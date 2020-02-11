St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench, NHL game postponed

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was reportedly taken to the hospital after he collapsed on the bench during an NHL game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday evening.

Bouwmeester, 36, was conscious and alert in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode, the team said. St. Louis’ radio announcer Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship station that a defibrillator was used.

The 17-year NHL veteran’s teammates immediately called for medical attention after he slumped over on the bench in the first quarter while apparently attempting to get a drink of water.

NAZEM KADRI OUT INDEFINITELY WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY

A defibrillator was nearby as he was taken to the hospital, TSN reported.

Bouwmeester was playing in his 1,241st game this season and has been known for his strong skating and conditioning. With the Blues, he won his first Stanley Cup last year and an Olympic gold medal playing for Canada in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blues tweeted the game against the Anaheim Ducks will be made up at a later date.

The team is staying in Orange County until they know more about Bouwmeester's condition instead of going on to Nevada as planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.